Living With Parkinson’s Disease At 30 Years Of Age, Can That Even Happen?

In recent years, a concerning trend has emerged in the realm of health and wellness. Health conditions that were once associated with older age groups now affect people at a younger age, posing significant challenges to individuals, families, and healthcare systems. Traditionally, several diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, Parkinson’s’ etc., were often considered afflictions of the elderly, typically associated with the natural ageing process. However, shifting lifestyle patterns, environmental factors, genetic predispositions, and other influences have contributed to the early onset of these conditions, altering the healthcare landscape dramatically. In more specificity, the rise of Parkinson’s is debilitating among younger populations and is alarming. It calls for urgent attention for effective diagnosis and management.

Parkinson’s disease usually affects people over 60 years old; however, approximately 3-5 percent of people with the condition experience symptoms beginning before age 40, known as ‘Young-onset Parkinsonism.’ This condition presents unique challenges and requires tailored strategies to address the needs of younger people living with Parkinson’s. The condition has also been prevalent among young adults, as about 1 in every 20 adults is diagnosed with Parkinson’s before age 40. A strong hereditary factor has been associated, especially coming from parents or siblings with Parkinson’s, increasing the risk of developing the condition by 4 to 9 percent compared to the general population. Around 15 percent of people living with Parkinson’s have a family history of the disorder.

The hallmark symptoms of Parkinson’s, such as tremors, rigidity, bradykinesia (slowness of movement), and postural instability, are commonly observed with difficulty having a normal walking pattern. Identifying such early signs is vital for timely intervention and improved treatment outcomes. It’s important to note that each individual living with this condition may exhibit a unique combination and progression of symptoms. In young-onset Parkinsonism, some people may develop abnormal involuntary movements, which can be induced due to a medication called ‘Levodopa.’ It refers to a medication that is commonly used to treat the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. It is a precursor to dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is deficient in people with Parkinson’s, and helps alleviate motor symptoms. Hence, consulting a healthcare professional is essential to making an accurate diagnosis, tracking medication progress, and initiating appropriate treatment. The choice of treatment depends on the specific needs of the person living with the condition and the expertise of the healthcare team.

Treatment options for young-onset Parkinsonism may include oral medications, physiotherapy, and apomorphine injections to manage dystonia, which is caused by involuntary muscle contractions and abnormal postures.

Moreover, Apomorphine has been recognised as an advanced treatment option for effective treatment of Parkinson’s, especially in the youth. Highlighting the same, Dr Charulata Sankhla Savant, Consultant Neurophysician, P.D Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre, says, “Apomorphine is a medicine commonly used by doctors to help manage Parkinson’s disease, even in young-onset cases. It’s a type of medication that helps reduce the movement symptoms of Parkinson’s. Apomorphine has been shown to be effective in young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD), providing significant relief and improving the quality of life for people living with the condition. Apomorphine is consumed through injections or using a special pump that delivers the medicine into the body. The effect of Apomorphine will last for an hour.”

In addition, psychological well-being is a crucial aspect of managing young-onset Parkinsonism. Studies have shown varying rates of anxiety and depression among people with the condition. Addressing these psychological aspects through appropriate interventions, such as cognitive-behavioural therapy or other counselling techniques, can significantly improve the overall quality of life for those affected.

In young-onset Parkinsonism, the progression of the disease is usually slower in younger than older people, and survival time is higher. Early identification of symptoms, genetic counselling when appropriate, and addressing both motor and non-motor symptoms are crucial components of comprehensive care. Hence, social and familial implications cannot be overlooked in young-onset Parkinsonism. A holistic approach is vital to ensuring healthy engagement in oneself, family, and support networks. Many people who are living with this condition have regular jobs to go to or have young children at home. In these lifestyle aspects, people living with the condition require additional support and education for effective management so that living with Parkinson’s does not overstipulate their lifestyle demands. Education and support groups can help people with young-onset Parkinsonism and their loved ones cope with the challenges of living with the condition.

By staying informed, collaborating with healthcare providers, and embracing a holistic approach, people with young-onset Parkinson’s can effectively manage their condition and improve their quality of life. Support from healthcare professionals, family, and support networks play a crucial role in helping them navigate the challenges associated with the disease and live fulfilling lives.