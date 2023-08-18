Lollapalooza 2024: Here Is Everything You Need to Know as Mumbai Sets up for Another Musical Fiesta

The renowned multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza is about to make a splashy return to the nation, bringing with it a variety of special, interesting, and exciting flavours from the music and cultural worlds. The second edition of Lollapalooza India, which will be twice as epic and continue the legacy of being the most diverse music festival to enter India and the Asian subcontinent, is currently being planned after the enormous success of the Asia-first edition earlier this year.

The legendary Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai will once again be turned into a mesmerising paradise for all music lovers by Lollapalooza India on January 27th and 28th, 2024. Over the course of the two-day event, a diverse lineup of well-known artists from India and around the world will perform. Lollapalooza India 2024 promises to be an unmatched festival of music, art, food, activities, and culture, building on the tremendous support and appreciation it garnered during its debut. The festival is a once-in-a-lifetime experience with cutting-edge culinary options, art, fashion, and much more. It features four stages with bubbling energy and over 20 hours of live music presented by some of the biggest performers locally and internationally.

A limited-time, exclusive Pre-Sale for owners of RuPay credit cards will kick off the sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 on August 23. If not for consumers who supported the event in its inaugural year, Lollapalooza India would not have been the enormous success that it was. In addition, starting on August 25, Lollapalooza India will provide a unique pre-sale on tickets for the original #LollaSquad and BookMyShow Superstars. With this effort, the festival invites the #LollaSquad back for a version of the ground-breaking music festival in India that will be much more spectacular. Beginning on August 27, 2023, the general on-sale of tickets for Lollapalooza India 2024 will be open to everybody.

With community at its centre, Lollapalooza India will keep working towards sustainability, diversity, and accessibility under the hashtag #LollaForChange and place a heavy emphasis on making a difference via entertainment, under the direction of BookASmile, the charity project of BookMyShow. India has been no different from other countries in that Lollapalooza has been a festival with a heart. Several significant actions were taken at scale by community-driven and entertainment-for-impact projects under the #LollaForChange banner, led by BookASmile. The festival prioritised sustainability, diversity, and accessibility, and it was gender inclusive, wheelchair-friendly, and provided sign language interpreters for several of the event’s headlining performances. Nearly 22,500 kg of garbage was separated and transported for co-processing, composting, recycling, and reuse where appropriate. This included 1,890 kg of donated food obtained through effective waste management.

Several independent musicians also played at the festival’s specifically curated #RoadToLolla pre- and after-festive parties, which journeyed to Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Hyderabad. The first Lollapalooza India edition established new standards and raised the bar for the Indian music festival and entertainment industry, putting India on the map of the world festival circuit and boosting the international artist roster entering the nation. Together with Maharashtra Tourism, international and domestic businesses including Levi’s®, NEXA, RuPay, Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, and Bisleri Vedica Himalayan Spring Water will sponsor the festival in 2024 and improve the festival experience on-site.