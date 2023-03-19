Look Out For These Signs Of A Toxic Relationship

Relationships are hard work and every relationship goes through its ups and downs. A toxic relationship is one which is consistently draining for the people in it. A toxic relationship involves people who consistently undermine or cause harm to their partner — whether intentionally or not. People in these relationships usually don’t support each other and are constantly competing. If you are in a toxic relationship, you should try to get out of it as soon as possible. Love should never cost you your peace, personality or self-esteem.

In many cases, the indicators of a toxic relationship are much more subtle. Therefore, you should be aware of signs which indicate that your relationship may have become, or always was, toxic.

Lack of communication: Honest communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship. If your partner avoids discussing important issues or doesn’t communicate his or her feelings, your relationship may become toxic.

Controlling behaviour: If your partner is trying to control your behaviour by making decisions for you or limiting your freedom, then you are in a toxic relationship. Never let your partner isolate you from your friends and family.

Disrespectful behaviour: If your partner is constantly disrespectful towards you, it is a clear indication that they don’t value your feelings. In such a case, you should call out your partner for the sake of your self-respect.

Cheating: It can cause immense pain in a relationship and is essentially a breach of trust. If you continue to be with your partner who has cheated on you, then you are in a toxic relationship.

Anger management issues: If your partner frequently lashes out at you publicly, or in private, and has trouble controlling his or her anger, it can create an unsafe environment. This kind of behaviour is a sign of a toxic relationship and can put your physical and emotional health at risk.

Lack of emotional support: Partners should be there for each other during tough times. But if your partner is not there to comfort you or is dismissive of your feelings, it’s a red flag.

