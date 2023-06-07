Looking For A Healthy Alternative To Your Sweet Cravings? Here’s A Recipe You Might Enjoy

There is no end to the sweet cravings one experiences at odd hours. For some, it’s in between meals, while for others a dessert after lunch or dinner is a must. In an urge to satisfy this desire, people start consuming a lot of unhealthy, sugar-rich items easily available in their homes. While it’s not wrong to want to give in to your cravings, one must make sure they opt for healthy and nutritious foods. But the general perception is that any form of dessert is just loaded with calories and does not benefit your body. In order to change the notion and present you with a healthy alternative, here’s chef Saloni Kukreja’s date and dried fruit rolls recipe. This is easy to make at home and delicious at the same time.

Ingredients required: Dates - 1 Cup, Cashews & Hazelnuts or any nuts of your choice- 4 to 5 Tbsps, Cinnamon Powder - 1/2 Tsp or cardamom powder, Ghee - 2 Tsps, Poppy Seeds - 1.5 Tbsps. The quantity of these ingredients can be changed as per requirements.

In her post, Saloni demonstrates how to make this delectable roll recipe. She mentions that this can also be served at festivals or this can be added to your iftar meals.

How to make dates and dried fruit rolls?

Begin by de-seeding the dates and coarsely slicing them (if your dates are too dry, soak them in warm water before using them).

Dry roast the poppy seeds in a saucepan for a minute on low heat before removing from the flame.

In the same the pan, melt 1 tablespoon ghee and toast the cashews and hazelnuts with the cinnamon powder.

Once roasted, add another half of the ghee and the chopped dates, along with half of the toasted poppy seeds and cinnamon powder.

Combine everything and cook over low heat until the mixture begins to leave the pan.

Transfer the mixture to a flat surface, allow it to cool somewhat, and roll it out into a log.

Cover the log with the remaining poppy seeds, wrap it in aluminium foil or plastic, and chill until set.

Slice in circular pieces and its ready to serve.