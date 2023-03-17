The chilla prepared from ragi flour is very tasty and is also full of nutrients. Eating ragi chilla helps control blood sugar and also benefits diabetic patients. Along with this, ragi is also rich in fibre and it is helpful in keeping digestion healthy. If you are bored with your go-to breakfast and want to try something new that is tasty as well as healthy, try ragi chilla. It is a great option for your breakfast and can also be packed in a children’s tiffin box.

Since we all have busy mornings, a tasty and healthy breakfast that can be prepared in no time is what we need. Ragi Chilla comes true on these parameters. Let’s know how to make Ragi Chilla.

Ingredients to make Ragi Chilla:

Ragi flour - 1 cup

Capsicum chopped - 1

Carrot chopped - 1 (optional)

Green chili - 1-2

Tomato chopped - 1

Green coriander - 2-3 tbsp

Onion chopped - 1

Chopped green onions - 1/4 cup

Chaat masala - 1/2 tsp

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

Ragi Chilla Recipe:

To start making ragi chilla, finely slice the onion, tomato, green chili, carrot, and capsicum. In a mixing bowl, combine ragi flour, chopped onions, capsicum, green coriander, chili, and carrots. Now, add the chaat masala and salt to the flavour. After that, add water as required to make the chilla batter.

Now, heat a nonstick pan/griddle over medium fire. When the tawa is hot, add some oil and distribute it around. Pour the ragi batter into a bowl and place it in the middle of the griddle, spreading it out in a round shape with the bowl. Spread the mixture with a ladle and then add the chopped tomato, onion, and capsicum to it. With the aid of a ladle, lightly press them. After cooking for some time, turn the chilla over.

Now put a little oil on the top and sides of the chilla and roast it. Bake it until it gets a little crisp. After this, take out the chilla on a plate. In the same way, prepare all the chillas from the remaining batter of ragi. Tasty and healthy ragi chilla is ready for breakfast. Serve them with green chutney or tomato sauce. This recipe takes only 15mins to get ready.

