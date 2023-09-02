Looking For A Tasty And Filling Meal For Lunch? Try this Spicy Milk Paratha Recipe

Deciding what to take for lunch, be it in school or office, is a difficult task. While some people prefer a simple lunch, others want something spicy and tasty. Some prefer to take a light lunch like salad; while most take rotis or parathas, along with a vegetable or curry, for lunch. There are a variety of parathas like potato, onion, cauliflower and paneer. Today, let’s look at one unique recipe for parathas that is considered quite tasty as well. Spicy milk parathas are getting quite popular on social media. Those who have tried it and liked it are recommending it to other netizens. Spicy milk parathas are quite easy to make. Let’s look at the ingredients needed for making spicy milk parathas, along with its recipe.

Ingredients

3 cups of milk

1 teaspoon of coriander powder

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

½ teaspoon black pepper powder

1 finely-chopped green chilli

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon Kasuri fenugreek

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup wheat flour

Finely-chopped onion

Salt as per taste

Oil for cooking

Recipe

To make spicy milk paratha, the first step is to boil the milk. Once the milk is properly boiled, add coriander powder, black pepper powder, chilli flakes, cumin, green chilli, green coriander, and kasoori methi, and then stir everything together. After mixing all the ingredients well, add white vinegar to it. If there’s no white vinegar, lemon juice can also be added to the mixture. Once everything is mixed properly and the milk has curdled, turn off the gas and filter it on a cloth to separate the extra water. Now, separate the extra water and do not throw it away. Keep the mixture in a bowl to let it cool down.

After the mixture cools down, add flour, onion, and salt to it, and then mix it. Then, add the separated milk water to it and knead a soft dough out of it. Once the paratha dough is ready, make small balls of it and roll them into a paratha. Then heat the pan, apply oil to the paratha, and cook it on a low flame. The scrumptious, soft, and healthy spicy milk paratha is ready to eat! Serve it with spicy green chutney.