Looking For A Tasty And Healthy Breakfast Option? Try This Suji Cheela Recipe

Suji cheela or rava cheela, a popular breakfast dish, uses semolina, also known as rava or suji in native languages. The dish’s appeal lies in its colourful, enticing appearance and delightful taste, owing to the grainy off-white texture. A prime example is suji ka halwa, a semolina pudding enriched with dry fruits, desi ghee, mawa and Kesar on occasion. Semolina is a globally essential cooking ingredient. Given this perspective, we’re presenting an easy rava cheela recipe. Let’s delve into it.

Rava cheela refers to a circular, tender pancake crafted from a semolina batter mixed with flavorful ingredients, vegetables and spices. This batter is then lightly fried in cooking oil, resulting in a delicious rava cheela breakfast option.

Here are the steps to prepare healthy and tasty suji cheela-

1) Place 1 cup of fine sooji (rava or cream of wheat) into a bowl and pour in 1 cup of water.

2) Thoroughly combine the ingredients and allow the batter to rest for about 20 to 30 minutes. Alternatively, you can even soak the rava in water overnight in the refrigerator, which will simplify the process if you’re preparing these cheelas for breakfast.

3) After the resting period, the rava will have absorbed a significant amount of the water and become soft in texture.

4) Next, incorporate ¼ cup of finely chopped onions, 1 to 2 chopped green chillies (equivalent to about ½ to 1 teaspoon of chopped chillies), ½ teaspoon of finely chopped ginger, and 2 to 3 tablespoons of chopped coriander leaves into the batter.

5) Thoroughly mix the ingredients, then introduce the following spices: ¼ teaspoon of carom seeds (ajwain), a pinch of red chilli powder, a pinch of turmeric powder, and the necessary amount of salt.

6) Mix all these elements thoroughly.

7) Add an additional ¼ cup of water to the batter and thoroughly mix it.

8) The batter should reach a slightly medium-thick consistency.

9) Proceed to heat a pan and lightly coat it with oil.

10) Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the pan.

11) Gently spread the batter across the pan to create small to medium-sized cheelas. The pan should be on low heat while pouring and spreading the cheela batter; otherwise, it will be challenging to spread it smoothly. Avoid over-spreading the batter, as it might cause the cheelas to break.

12) Allow the cheela to cook over low to medium heat.

13) Once the top of the cheela appears cooked, drizzle some oil around the edges and on top.

14) Use a spoon to evenly spread the oil.

15) When the bottom has cooked and turned a light golden colour, flip the cheela and cook the other side.

16) Once the second side is also a light golden shade, or when the onions within the cheela appear golden or caramelized, your rava cheela is ready.

17) Serve the Suji Ka Cheela while it’s hot or warm, accompanied by a chutney or sauce of your preference.