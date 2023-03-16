Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many of us skip it because we run out of time in the morning. What if we told you we had an easy-peasy protein-loaded recipe for you all? This is 100% vegetarian. Wondering what preparation we are talking about? It is none other than Tandoori Paneer Roll. We are all aware that paneer is one of the most popular food items, be it at lunch or dinner, at home or in restaurants. Paneer (or cottage cheese) is a protein-rich lifesaver for many vegetarians, who are always looking for new and exciting meal ideas. This paneer recipe is not only tasty but also simple and healthy. So without wasting any further time, let’s directly dig into this tandoori paneer roll’s recipe.

Ingredients for making Tandoori Paneer Roll:

Paneer (pieces) – 1 cup

Onion – 1/4 cup

Tomato chopped – 1/4 cup

Capsicum chopped – 1/4 cup

Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

Curd – 1 cup

Turmeric – 1/2 tsp

Kashmiri red chilli - 1 tsp

Tandoori masala - 2 tsp

Maida roti - 4-5

Oil - As needed

Salt - As per taste

Steps to make Tandoori Paneer Roll:

To make a flavourful tandoori paneer roll for breakfast, first, cut one-inch pieces of paneer.

After that, dice the tomatoes, onions, and capsicum.

Put the curd in a bowl and thoroughly beat it.

After that, stir in the turmeric, red chilli powder, and tandoori masala.

Now combine paneer, tomato, onion, and capsicum in curd, mix well, and set aside for 30 minutes to marinate.

After the timer goes off, heat a nonstick griddle over medium heat.

Pour some oil into the tawa once it’s hot and spread it around, add the ginger-garlic paste and cook for a few minutes.

Cook for 4 to 5 minutes with the marinated paneer and other ingredients in the pan.

Turn off the heat when the cheese turns golden and the onions, tomatoes, and capsicum soften, and transfer the mixture to a bowl to let it cool.

If you have a tandoor, you can also roast everything in the tandoor by putting paneer, tomato, capsicum, and onion on the grill.

Now, you can make maida roti ahead of time and place the roti on a flat surface and fill a quarter of it with the fried paneer mixture, rolling it from side to side.

After that, place the roll on a separate plate.

Similarly, while the paneer mixture is being stuffed into the remaining rotis, prepare the rolls and enjoy.

