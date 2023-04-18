Looking For An Easy To Make Breakfast? Try This Aloo Poha Cutlet Recipe

Breakfast can often be a hassle, especially if you’re in a rush to get to the office in the morning. But with this new recipe that we are about to tell you, you can create a delicious and healthy breakfast in no time.

So, say goodbye to the morning blues with our easy-to-make breakfast recipe that’s both flavourful and packed with essential nutrients. Get ready to indulge in a scrumptious aloo poha cutlet that will keep you energised throughout the day.

Ingredients

2 cups poha

3 boiled potatoes

2 tsp all-purpose flour (Maida)

1/2 cup Bread crumbs

1/2 tsp Black pepper powder

1 tsp Chaat masala powder

1/2 tsp Red chilli powder

2 spoons garam masala powder

2 Finely chopped green chillies

1 piece Finely chopped ginger

4 tablespoons Coriander leaves

1 tablespoon Lemon juice

3-4 tablespoon Oil

Salt according to taste

How to make it

To make aloo poha cutlet, first start off by washing the poha for a minute, drain the water, and leave it aside. Now boil the potatoes, peel them and mash them in a bowl. To this, add the poha.

Add salt, black pepper powder, garam masala powder, chaat masala powder, red chilli powder, ginger, coriander leaves, green chillies and lemon juice to above mixture, and give it a good mix. Now give the mixture, the shape of cutlets.

Now put some flour in a bowl, add water and prepare a thin batter of it. Add salt and black pepper powder to the batter. Now dip your cutlets one by one into the batter and then roll them in the bread crumbs.

Now, place a pan and put in some oil. Let the oil heat for a few minutes. After this place your cutlets one by one into the oil. Shallow fry them for a few minutes until they turn golden brown from one side. Now flip them and fry them from the other side as well.

Your nutritious and tasty aloo poha cutlets are ready, serve them with tomato ketchup or green chutney.

So, whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast or a tasty snack to serve at a party, this cutlet is a perfect choice that is sure to impress everyone!

