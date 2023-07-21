Lord Brihaspati Puja: Offer These Yellow Items On Thursday To Seek Lord’s Blessings

According to Hindu Mythology, planet Jupiter — also known as the Brihaspati or Guru among the nine planets — is considered the Dev Guru or the Teacher of the Gods. Brihaspati is responsible for eliminating darkness from one’s life. It is believed that worshipping Brihaspati brings joy, prosperity, good health, knowledge and prestige to one’s surroundings. Lord Jupiter controls the movements of the sun, moon, and stars, and it often controls the movements of various planets too. Lord Jupiter is considered to be the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lord Brihaspati is often associated with the colour yellow; thus, using the colour on Thursday is considered quite auspicious, as per Hindu Mythology. Let’s take a look at the yellow-coloured items that can be used to worship the Lord on Thursdays.

Wearing Yellow Clothes: Yellow is considered the colour of Lord Brihaspati. He is seen wearing yellow clothes, gold, and copper. According to Hindu mythology, waking up early in the morning, taking a bath with a pinch of turmeric in water, and wearing yellow-coloured clothes on Thursday is considered quite auspicious, as it is said that the person gets blessings from the Lord.

Using Yellow Flowers: According to Hindu scriptures, worshipping Lord Jupiter with yellow flowers brings prosperity to the lives of the devotee. It is advised that on Thursday, Lord Brihaspati should be offered yellow flowers after donning a tilak and offering the puja (ritual).

Making Yellow Dishes: On Thursdays, Lord Jupiter should be offered jaggery and chana (gram) along with the food. It is considered auspicious to offer the Lord food that is yellow. Mixing turmeric in the rotis or paranthas is also advised to the devotees.

Applying Yellow Tilak: After doing the morning puja, the devotee should apply yellow tilak made out of Chandan on their forehead. This not only keeps the mind cool but is also considered auspicious on Thursdays.

Worshipping Banana Tree: Worshipping Banana Tree on Thursday is considered auspicious and makes Lord Brihaspati happy. It is advised that the devotee should follow proper rituals like offering water, flowers, and fruits to the tree.