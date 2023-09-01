Love South Indian Cuisine? This Tasty Onion Suji Dosa Recipe Is Worth A Try

Suji Onion Dosa is one of the famous South Indian snacks that make for a perfect breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dosa is healthier than other fried South Indian snacks like vada. Dosa is also tasty and is extremely easy to cook. Suji Onion Dosa doesn’t require the batter to be fermented overnight and can be prepared in a short time. This article illustrates the recipe for cooking a Suji Onion Dosa. This dosa will be enough for 4 people and provides a calorie intake of 182 kJ.

Ingredients

1. Semolina (Rava)-1 cup

2. Finely chopped onions-3

3. Rice flour-1 cup

4. Chopped Ginger - 1/2 piece

5. Roasted cashews - 3 tablespoons

6. Chopped Green Chili -3

7. Cumin - 1/4 tablespoons

8. Asafoetida-1 teaspoon

9. Black pepper-1/2 tablespoons

10. Oil – As per requirement

11. Salt - As per taste

How to make Suji Onion Dosa

1. To cook the onion dosa, take a vessel, add semolina and rice flour, and mix it well.

2. Now add some water to this mixture.

3. After this, add cumin, asafoetida and salt, according to the taste. Mix the components properly to form a batter. Now, cover the batter and preserve it in warm conditions for 3 hours. In the meantime, cut the onion, ginger, green chillies and cashews into fine pieces.

4. The size of the batter will expand in warm conditions or the room temperature. Now it’s time to add everything in the batter and mix, except the finely chopped onions and green chillies. After this, you need to add water, till the batter becomes thin.

5. After this heat a nonstick pan on medium flame, pour some oil and distribute it all around.

6. Now, carefully put the batter in a bowl and spread it on the pan. When you have roasted the dosa for some time, sprinkle chopped onions and green chillies on it. Slightly press the onion pieces on the dosa with a spoon and roast it for about a couple of minutes. During this, pour oil on the edges of the dosa, and keep cooking until it turns golden brown.

7. Transfer the hot piping suji onion dosa to a plate and serve it with coconut chutney.