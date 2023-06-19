Love The Puffed Rice Snack? Your Ingredients And Recipe Are Here

Discover an exceptional and mouth-watering puffed rice snack recipe that will tantalise your taste buds. From the ever-popular bhel puri to delightful puffed rice laddoos, puffed rice is a versatile ingredient that adds magic to various snacks. This recipe, shared by Instagram user @sumankatadkakitchen combines murmura with a blend of spices, making it a wholesome and nutritious choice among food lovers.

Prepare to embark on a flavour-filled journey that is sure to impress your guests, or surprise your little ones. With just a few easy steps, now you can prepare a puffed rice snack that is both delicious and perfect for any occasion. Below are the ingredients and recipe. Take a look.

Ingredients

To prepare puffed rice snacks, you will need the following ingredients given below:

2 cups of puffed rice

½ cup of semolina

½ cup of curd

2-3 chopped green chillies

¼ teaspoon of sweet soda

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

½ teaspoon of cumin seeds

½ teaspoon of white sesame seeds

1 teaspoon of curry leaves

½ teaspoon of turmeric powder

½ teaspoon of garlic paste

1 medium-sized finely chopped onion

½ teaspoon of mustard seeds

1 medium-sized tomato

½ teaspoon of pav bhaji masala

½ teaspoon of red chilli powder

1 tablespoon of chopped coriander leaves

½ teaspoon of mango powder

Juice of half a lemon

Recipe Video

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrnB89DL7wU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

To cook puffed rice snacks, start by rinsing the puffed rice thoroughly and squeezing out the excess water. Allow it to sit for a while. Next, mash the soaked puffed rice until it reaches a smooth consistency. Combine semolina, curd, half a teaspoon of green chilli, sweet soda, one tablespoon of oil, and salt to taste. Mix everything well to form a dough and let it rest. Shape small balls from the dough and place them on a sieve covered with a lid over a pan of simmering water. Steam and cook the balls for some time.

In a pan, heat one tablespoon of oil and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, sesame seeds, green chillies, curry leaves, and garlic paste. Sauté the mixture for a minute. Then, add the chopped onions and fry them until golden. Next, add the tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chilli powder, mango powder, pav bhaji powder, and a pinch of salt. Cook the spices for a while. Add the prepared puffed rice balls to the mixture and fry them for some time before turning off the heat.

Garnish the puffed rice snacks with a generous sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves and a drizzle of zesty lemon juice. Your delectable puffed rice snacks are now prepared and ready to be savoured.