Loved Ananya Panday's White Bridesmaid Outfit? It's worth Rs 23,000

Ananya Panday kick-started her cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding celebration, by making a graceful presence at her bridal shower. Ditching the pastels and epitomising her elegance, Ananya gave all a perfect bridesmaid look for this wedding season after she had a gala time while looking nothing less than a princess in a white gown. Following the white theme of the occasion, Ananya slipped into the simple midi dress that came from the shelves of celebrity fashion houses Saaksha and Kinni.

The fitted bodice of the gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline. The pristine white gown came with barely-there straps and a fit and flare-silhouette. The design element of the gown focused on minimalism, by keeping it all plain except the floral embroidery on the right side of the bodice, in a contrasting pink and yellow shade. In case, you wish to add this voguish pick to your wardrobe then you can get it from the official website of Saaksha and Kinni. Called the White Summer Frock, Ananya Panday’s dress will cost you Rs 23,000.

White staples have earned their place in Ananya Panday’s pantheon of wardrobe favourites. Whether chilling on the beach, radiating the spring vibes in Doha or being a perfect bridesmaid, Ananya Panday knows how to nail white ensembles.

Well, that wasn’t the first time, when Ananya Panday donned an all-white outfit. Ananya’s recent trip to Doha was simply frilly, fun and fabulous. Ananya looked stunning in the alluring sleeveless midi dress, coming from the shelves of Acler. The stretchable fabric beautifully hugged her envious physique. The dress highlighted the ribbed style and scalloped waist and hemline.

Ditching her LBDs, Ananya appears diva in the little white dress. To seal her look, she chose minimal makeup and Swarovski crystals.

It seems that Ananya set the white tone for this year, while she was in Thailand’s Phuket. Ananya smartly played with contrasts by mixing and matching her neon floral bikini with a white flowy shrug and dhoti pants.

