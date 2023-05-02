Lunar Eclipse 2023: 5 Things To Avoid During This Period, According To Astrology

The day of Buddha Purnima, May 5, will see the first lunar eclipse of the year. This lunar eclipse will be penumbral. The lunar eclipse will begin at 8:45 pm and end at 1:00 am. While scientifically there is nothing forbidden on the day of an eclipse, people believe that these events have an impact on their lives. For some, the effects of an eclipse are said to be positive, while for others, the opposite may be true. Astrologer Vinod Soni Poddar has prescribed some things that people should avoid doing during the lunar eclipse.

1) Don’t pluck basil leaves: Avoid plucking basil (tulsi) leaves at night. It is believed that the plant is associated with Lord Vishnu. Tulsi leaves should not be plucked on any night, not just on full moon days. On Buddha Purnima, there will be a lunar eclipse, so avoid pulling any basil leaves, even accidentally.

2) Avoid eating curd: Nothing should be eaten during the lunar eclipse, according to astrologer Vinod Soni Poddar. Since the full moon night coincides with the lunar eclipse, curd should not be consumed at all. It is believed that eating curd during a lunar eclipse can cause financial losses.

3) Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol: On the day of Guru Purnima, it is forbidden to consume non-vegetarian food and alcohol, even accidentally. Consuming meat and alcohol is considered unlucky on this day and it is said that one’s fortune can go away as a result of these actions.

4) Avoid disputes with elders: Chandra Dosh or moon defect is experienced whenever you dispute with, or criticise, your mother or elders on any day, including the full moon. This has an impact on your happiness and success. You should worship the moon on a full moon night to eliminate any such problems in your horoscope. The power of the moon brings wealth, joy, and tranquillity and worshipping it is believed to help people.

