Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan Duration, Sutak Kaal, City-wise Timings and How to Watch Online

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: A lunar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon’s surface. There are three types of lunar eclipses- total, partial, and penumbral, each with its unique characteristics.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon appears to turn a deep shade of red, while a partial lunar eclipse results in only a part of the Moon being covered by the Earth’s shadow. In contrast, during a penumbral lunar eclipse the Moon may appear slightly dimmer but Earth’s shadow is not distinctive.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2023: When is Chandra Grahan? Will it be Visible in India? Date, Time, When and Where to Watch

Observing a lunar eclipse is a captivating experience that offers a chance to appreciate the moon’s magnificence and expand the understanding of our solar system and the movements of celestial entities. The first lunar eclipse of 2023 will be a penumbral eclipse and is set to occur on May 5, coinciding with Buddha Purnima festival in India.

When to watch the lunar eclipse?

At 8:44 pm on May 5, a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur and will reach its peak at 10:52 pm, with the eclipse coming to an end at 1:01 am on May 6. The eclipse will last a total of 4 hours and 18 minutes.

ALSO READ: Lunar Eclipse 2023: How Scorpio Flower Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

The Lunar Eclipse 2023, which will be visible from Asia, Europe, Africa, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific, and the Atlantic regions, will begin in India at 8:44 pm on May 5. The eclipse can be observed by skywatchers in India, provided the weather is clear.

Chandra Grahan 2023: Where To Watch?

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be visible in various regions of the country, but the Moon will not pass through the Earth’s shadow known as the umbra. Instead, a penumbral lunar eclipse will occur, which can be challenging to observe due to the subtle dimming effect caused by the imperfect alignment of the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

Chandra Grahan 2023: City-wise Timings

Delhi – 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Kolkata – 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Mumbai - 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Bengaluru: 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Ranchi - 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Patna - 8:44 PM TO 10:50 PM

Guwahati - 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Ahmedabad – 8:46 PM TO 10:52 PM

Jaipur - 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Bhopal - 8:44 PM TO 10:52 PM

Time duration of the different Phases of Chandra Grahan:

Total Phase - 1 hour 24 minutes 28 seconds Partial Phase - 3 Hours 38 Minutes 35 Seconds Penumbral Phase - 5 Hours 52 Minutes 2 Seconds

Chandra Grahan 2023: Where To Watch Live

The final lunar eclipse of the year has generated enthusiasm among sky enthusiasts who are eager to witness the event. Those who are unable to view it in person can opt to watch a live stream of the celestial phenomenon online. TimeandDate.com will stream the total lunar eclipse live on its website.

Lunar eclipses happen multiple times throughout the year, but their visibility varies depending on location. Some parts of India will once again miss out on witnessing this astronomical phenomenon.

Chandra Grahan 2023: How To Watch?

Observing a penumbral lunar eclipse is a simple process that does not require any specialized equipment such as a telescope - just go outside and look at the sky! However, using binoculars or a small telescope can provide a more detailed view of the lunar surface.

There are also various YouTube channels that will be live-streaming the lunar eclipse on May 5, allowing people to watch the event online. While observing a lunar eclipse can be as fascinating as viewing the moon during other times, it’s still challenging to discern the beginning and end of a penumbral lunar eclipse even with telescopes.

Chandra Grahan 2023: The Sutak period

The period before the eclipse is commonly referred to as Sutak, which usually starts 9 hours prior to the actual commencement of the Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse. Hindus consider the Sutak Kaal to be an inauspicious time and avoid commending any new work or worship their deities during this period.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here