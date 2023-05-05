Lunar Eclipse 2023 Time: Chandra Grahan Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Other Cities

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: Lunar eclipses occur when the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. They are visible from all parts of the Earth where the Moon is above the horizon at the time of the eclipse. Today’s May 5, 2023, lunar eclipse will be visible from most parts of the country, depending on weather conditions and other factors.

If the sky is cloudy or overcast, you may not be able to see the eclipse at all. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon appear reddish or copper-coloured, which is sometimes called a “blood moon." This effect is caused by the Earth’s atmosphere bending and filtering the sunlight that passes through it and reflecting it onto the Moon.

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2023: CITY-WISE TIMINGS

Delhi – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Mumbai - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Kolkata – 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Chennai– 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Bengaluru: 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Ranchi - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Patna - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Guwahati - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Ahmedabad – 8:46 PM TO 01:01 AM

Jaipur - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

Bhopal - 8:44 PM TO 01:01 AM

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2023: TIME DURATION OF THE DIFFERENT PHASES

Total Phase - 1 hour 24 minutes 28 seconds Partial Phase - 3 Hours 38 Minutes 35 Seconds Penumbral Phase - 5 Hours 52 Minutes 2 Seconds

WHEN, WHERE AND HOW TO SEE LUNAR ECLIPSE?

DATE AND TIME

The first Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse of 2023 is scheduled for today, May 5. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the event will span 4 hours and 18 minutes. FIND A GOOD VIEWING LOCATION

You’ll need to be able to see the Moon from where you are. Ideally, you want to find a location with a clear view of the horizon, away from any bright lights or obstructions. LOOK FOR THE MOON

Once the eclipse starts, you’ll see the Moon slowly start to darken as it passes through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will reach its peak when the Moon is fully within the Earth’s shadow. ENJOY THE VIEW

Lunar eclipses can be quite beautiful to watch, and they’re safe to view with the naked eye. You can also use binoculars or a telescope to get a closer look.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: WHAT IS SUTAK PERIOD?

In Hinduism, the Sutak period refers to a period of time before and after certain auspicious events, including solar and lunar eclipses. During the Sutak period, many Hindus avoid certain activities such as eating food, drinking water, and performing religious rituals.

The duration of the Sutak period during a lunar eclipse is generally considered to be 9 hours, which includes the time of the eclipse and the time before and after the eclipse. However, the exact duration of the Sutak period may vary depending on local customs and beliefs.

It is important to note that the Sutak period is not a mandatory requirement and there is no scriptural basis for it in Hinduism. It is a traditional practice followed by some Hindus and varies among different communities and regions. It is ultimately up to the individual’s personal beliefs and practices whether or not they choose to observe the Sutak period during a lunar eclipse.

