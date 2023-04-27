Lunar Eclipse 2023: When is Chandra Grahan? Will it be Visible in India? Date, Time, When and Where to Watch

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2023: The first lunar eclipse of 2023 is likely to take over the sky on May 5. The celestial event will result in the Moon’s surface becoming reddish or orange With Sun and Earth aligning with it in a direct line. The celestial event in May will be the first of the two lunar eclipses slated to take place in 2023. The second lunar eclipse of 2023 is expected to happen in October.

In addition to the lunar eclipses, 2023 will also see two solar eclipses. One of which has already occurred on April 20. The second lunar eclipse is set to happen on October 14. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, occurring on May 5, will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

What Is A Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse, also referred to as Chandra Grahan is a celestial event where the moon’s surface becomes reddish or orange due to the shadow cast by the Earth. These eclipses offer a stunning display of beauty in motion, though only about half the Earth’s population can observe them. The next lunar eclipse is imminent, but as this rare occurrence doesn’t happen monthly, it’s essential to keep track of the date, time and visibility to witness the breathtaking beauty.

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date and Time

The first Chandra Grahan or Lunar eclipse of 2023 is scheduled for May 5. The eclipse will start at 08:44 PM IST on May 5 and conclude at 01:01 AM IST on May 6. The total length of the event will span 4 hours and 18 minutes.

Chandra Grahan 2023 Visibility

India won’t be able to witness the initial Lunar Eclipse, but it will be observable from other regions, including Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will happen concurrently with Buddha Purnima, which holds a significant place in Indian traditions. Lunar Eclipses come in three variations - Total Lunar Eclipse, Partial Lunar Eclipse and Penumbral Lunar Eclipse.

The lunar eclipse is an exciting event that astronomy enthusiasts and casual stargazers alike should not miss. The visibility may, however, vary depending on the location and the weather conditions. This lunar eclipse is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, which means that the moon appears darker than usual, but not completely blacked out like in a Total Lunar Eclipse. So, mark your calendars and prepare to witness one of the most breathtaking celestial events of 2023.

