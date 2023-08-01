Lust, Hormones And Much More: Exploring Biological Factors That Play Major Role In Love

Many people describe falling in love with someone to be very intense and overwhelming. As time passes, the awkwardness eases out and the bond deepens and the couple becomes more comfortable with each other. Falling in love stimulates the three most important chemicals in the brain- noradrenaline, responsible for adrenaline production and making our hearts race, dopamine- the feel-good chemical and phenylethylamine- responsible for making us feel butterflies in our stomach.

Love, one of the most complex and captivating human emotions, has intrigued scientists and poets alike for centuries. While love is often described in romantic terms, there is a scientific basis to the phenomenon that goes beyond the realm of emotions and delves into the realm of biology and neurochemistry.

1. Lust, driven by sexual desire and gratification, is one of the major reasons responsible for making us fall in love. This primal instinct comes from our innate and evolutionary need to procreate and pass on our genes, ensuring the survival of our species. The allure of physical attraction plays a significant role in sparking the initial connection between two individuals.

2. Hormones also play a pivotal role in the process of falling in love. The hypothalamus in our brain is responsible for the production of hormones such as testosterone from the testes or estrogen from the ovaries. Additionally, the experience of intense emotions often associated with love, such as a racing heart, dry mouth, and overwhelming feelings, is attributed to the increase of adrenaline, dopamine, and serotonin in the body. Dopamine, often referred to as the “feel-good" neurotransmitter, plays a crucial role in the pleasure and reward system of the brain, while serotonin contributes to mood regulation and emotional well-being.

3. Attraction is another closely related phenomenon that intertwines with love. The feeling of attraction involves rewarding behaviour, leading to a surge of high levels of dopamine and norepinephrine. This release of neurochemicals makes us feel giddy and euphoric, often causing a decrease in appetite and sleep disturbances during the initial stages of a romantic relationship.

4. Love is not solely determined by external stimuli or neurochemical processes. It goes beyond someone’s appearance and qualities. Factors such as compatibility, shared values, emotional intelligence, and the ability to connect on a deeper level contribute significantly to the formation and sustainability of a romantic relationship.

5. Romantic relationships involve the crucial aspect of forming attachments. Attachment is an integral part of every relationship, whether it be friendships, parent-infant bonding, or social connections. The hormones oxytocin and vasopressin play a pivotal role in increasing feelings of attachment. Oxytocin, often referred to as the “cuddle hormone," is released during intimate moments such as sex, breastfeeding, and childbirth. It fosters a sense of bonding and connection, strengthening emotional ties between individuals.