Maharashtra Day 2023: Step-by-step Guide to Wear Traditional Marathi Nauvari Saree

MAHARASHTRA DAY 2023: Maharashtra Day is that time of the year when pride and joy fill the hearts of Maharashtrians. It marks the day the state was formed in 1960. So, it goes without saying that May 1 brings the perfect opportunity for the natives for celebrate the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and achievements of their state. Wearing a traditional outfit, especially Nauvari, is the finest option if you plan to participate in a procession or get-together in your neighbourhood on Maharashtra Day. Now, if you are curious to know what Nauvari is, keep on scrolling.

What is a Nauvari?

Nauvari is a traditional saree worn by women in the state of Maharashtra. The name means nine yards in Marathi, referring to the length of a saree. It is draped in a unique way, creating a trouser-like appearance, with one end tucked at the back and the other draped over the shoulder. The Nauvari saree is usually made of cotton or silk fabric and comes in a range of vibrant colors and intricate designs.

Types Of Nauvari Sarees And Simple Steps To Drape Them:

Traditional Nauvari Saree

It is the original and the most authentic way of draping a Nauvari saree. It is believed that women were given the responsibility of helping their fellow male fighters during the Maratha regime. To facilitate free movement, Maharashtrian women invented the Nauvari saree, which gives the appearance of a man’s trousers. A traditional Nauvari saree is draped like this:

Steps to Wear

Start by wearing a blouse and petticoat as you would for a regular saree. Take the saree and fold it in a way that a quarter portion of it is on your right side and the rest on your left. Now, tie a knot using both the ends. Tuck the knot at the back of your waist, making sure it is tight. Bring the saree from the back and drape it like a normal saree, but just the left portion. After draping one layer, the second loose one should be arranged into pleated and tucked into the knotted part. Similarly, take the smaller portion that is loose and make pleats of it. Take the remaining fabric and bring it between your legs, and tuck it into the waistband at the back. Take the end of the saree hanging over your left shoulder and bring it around your back, over your right shoulder, and let it hang loosely. Adjust the pleats at the front and make sure the saree is draped neatly.

Peshwai / Brahmani Marathi Saree

With the exception of the front drape, which has a front border drape, the basic drape style of the Brahmani Nauvari saree is similar to the traditional Nauvari saree draping. Typically, these sarees are made of cotton, silk, or cotton silk.

Steps to Wear

Pick the edge and tuck it into waist’s back portion after making the pleats, leaving a larger portion to the right and a smaller portion to the left. Returning to the lower front pleats, take the edge from the right knee and tuck it in a curving fashion to the left side.

Contemporary Maharashtrian Saree

This is a modern interpretation of the traditional Nauvari saree, featuring a fusion of western and traditional styles. The best thing is that you can wear pants instead of an underskirt with this saree draping style.

Steps to Wear

Start by wearing a blouse and petticoat/pants as you would for a regular saree. Take the saree and make a pleat at one end, tuck it in the center of your waist, and bring the other corner around your back. Take the saree fabric from the front and bring it to your left shoulder, making a pallu. Take the remaining saree fabric and drape it over your right shoulder, making sure it falls evenly on the front and back. Tuck the saree and you are done.

