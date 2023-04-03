Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Rituals and Celebrations of the Jain Festival

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023: Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals in the Jain community, which is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavir, the founder of Jainism. This year it will be celebrated on April 4. The day is celebrated with utmost vigour among the followers of Jainism since the day holds immense importance for them.

Mahavira played a crucial role in preaching and spreading Jainism in ancient India. As a preacher of Jainism, Mahavira imparted knowledge about the importance of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, and non-attachment and highlighted the contribution of these elements in attaining spiritual liberation.

Here are some ways in which Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated:

Prayer and Worship

On this day, Jains visit temples and perform puja to seek the blessings of Lord Mahavir. They also offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to the deity. Processions

Processions are taken out on the streets, and people sing bhajans and hymns in praise of Lord Mahavir. Fasting

Jains observe a fast on this day to purify their body and soul. Some people observe a complete fast, while others consume only fruits and water. Charity

Charity is an important aspect of Jainism, and on Mahavir Jayanti, people donate money, clothes, and food to the needy. Cultural Programs

Cultural programs, including plays, skits, and dance performances, are organized to spread the message of Lord Mahavir’s teachings. Lectures

Scholars and religious leaders deliver lectures on the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir. These lectures help people understand the importance of non-violence, self-control, and compassion, which are the core principles of Jainism.

Overall, Mahavir Jayanti is a day of great importance to Jains worldwide, and they celebrate it with great enthusiasm and devotion.

