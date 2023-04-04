Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, Significance, and Celebration of the Jain Festival

MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023: Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Jain community in India and around the world. It marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th and last Tirthankara (enlightened teacher) of Jainism. This year, it is being observed today on Tuesday, April 4. On Mahavir Jayanti, Jains across the world commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavira by performing various rituals and religious ceremonies.

ALSO READ: Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Best Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Greetings

The celebrations include traditional processions, dudha abhisheka, and recitation of hymns and prayers. The festival is a time for devotees to reflect on the teachings and values of Lord Mahavira, and to strive towards living a life of compassion, non-violence, and selflessness.

Mahavir Jayanti: History

Lord Mahavir, the last Tirthankar and the founder of Jainism was born in Kundalagrama, Bihar on the 13th day of Chaitra month in the year 599 BC, according to the Hindu calendar. His birthplace is now home to many temples dedicated to him. Born as Prince Vardhamana in the Ikshvaku Dynasty, he had no interest in ruling the kingdom and renounced all worldly possessions at the age of 30.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Important Teachings of Lord Mahavira and His Quotes

In his quest for truth, he witnessed the sufferings of humans along the way and ultimately achieved enlightenment. Lord Mahavir then continued his journey and taught people how to achieve moksha and break free from the cycle of birth, life, and misery.

Mahavir Jayanti: Significance

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the Jain community. The day holds great importance as it marks the birth of the 24th Tirthankara of the Jain religion.

ALSO READ: Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Date, Rituals and Celebrations of the Jain Festival

The day also encourages people to engage in charitable activities and serve humanity, reflecting the teachings of Lord Mahavir. It is an occasion for self-reflection and moral introspection, inspiring people to follow the path of righteousness and non-violence. The festival is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the values of peace, compassion, and spiritual enlightenment.

Mahavir Jayanti: How It Is Celebrated

The celebration of Mahavir Jayanti is a significant event across the country. The festivities begin with a traditional bath, called Jal Abhisheka, of the statues and idols of Lord Mahavira. Devotees also engage in charitable activities to honour Lord Mahavira. Processions are taken out on the streets. People carry pictures and images of Mahavira on chariots, and visit holy places and temples to meditate and offer prayers. Mahavira is honoured with flowers, rice, fruits, and other offerings. Free food campaigns and charity camps are also organised to help the less fortunate.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here