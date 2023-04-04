Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Important Teachings of Lord Mahavira and His Quotes

HAPPY MAHAVIR JAYANTI 2023: Mahavir Jayanti, which is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak is among the most auspicious day for Jains. The day marks the birth anniversary of the founder of Jainism Lord Mahavir. As per the Jain scriptures, Lord Mahavir was born on the thirteenth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 4, Tuesday. The day is celebrated with various events like Rath Yatra, worshipping Lord Mahavir, and donating to the poor. Let’s take a look at the important teachings of Lord Mahavira and his quotes:

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Teachings

Non-violence (Ahimsa)

Lord Mahavir states that people should always follow the path of non-violence (Ahimsa) and not cause harm, whether by their speech, intent, or action, to any living being. Truthfulness (Satya)

Lord Mahavira asked everyone to speak the truth only. He says that a person should be true to oneself and others. Speaking the truth is rewarding, and people must strive to be 100 per cent honest every day. Asetya (Non-stealing)

Lord Mahavira states that one should not take anything that has not been given to them. You should always follow the right path to earn something and theft is no option. Brahmacharya (Chastity)

One of the most important teachings of Lord Mahavir is to practice brahmacharya. It means staying away from any kind of sexual activities and sensual pleasures. Aparigraha (Non-attachment)

Lord Mahavir propounded that a person should be free from any materialistic attraction and worldly possessions. Materialistic possessions have a tendency to make the person greedy for more. So, a detachment would free him or her and pave the way for Aparigraha.

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Quotes

“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, nor treated with violence, nor abused, nor tormented, nor driven away.” “Don’t accumulate if you do not need it. The excess of wealth in your hands is for society, and you are the trustee for the same” “Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness.” “In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self” “A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn’t realize that the same fate is soon going to overtake him also. That man is a fool”

