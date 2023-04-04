Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Know Timings, Rituals And Significance

Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardaman in Jainism, was born on the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. His birth anniversary is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion as Mahavir Jayanti. He was the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Experts believe that he was born in 599 BC in the royal family of Kundalpur in Bihar. He renounced his royal life and embraced ‘sanyas’ at the age of 30, dedicating his life to preaching the right path for all human beings.

Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma shed light on Mahavir Jayanti’s celebrations, customs and rituals. As per the Hindu Panchang, Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, starting at 06:24 am on April 03 and ending on April 04 at 08:05 am.

Jainism’s main objective is to have control over one’s senses, and Lord Mahavir demonstrated this by practising rigorous penance for 12 years. On Mahavir Jayanti, water is offered to the idol of Lord Mahavir from a gold or silver urn and his sermons are listened to with full devotion by the devotees. Various religious programs and rituals are also organised, including Prabhatferi.

Lord Mahavir’s significant contribution to Jainism was his Panchsheel principle, which comprises five main elements: truth, non-violence, no stealing, not being attached to materialistic things and celibacy. Adopting these principles in life can help individuals achieve the real purpose of human life.

