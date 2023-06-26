CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Main Hoon Aprajita Actor Varun Kasturia's Weight Maintenance Secret: A Healthy Diet
1-MIN READ

Main Hoon Aprajita Actor Varun Kasturia's Weight Maintenance Secret: A Healthy Diet

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Varun Kasturia of Main Hoon Aparajita fame

Main Hoon Aprajita Actor Varun Kasturia believes just a good night sleep and a healthy mindset can help you deal with a hectic schedule

Varun Kasturia, Varun Kasturia is known for his character, Arjun, in Main Hoon Aprajita. Kasturia believes that diet forms 80% of our body and one should focus on eating more protein and taking a good night’s sleeep.

Question 1: How important is it to have a good diet along with exercise?

Answer: Diet does all the work. If you eat unhealthy then exercising will have no effect on your body. If you are not getting enough protein and nutrition then your body is not going to be recovering the muscles that you tore at the gym

Question 2: What’s the secret to your fitness?

Answer: Since. I am not able to work out regularly, I just maintain a healthy diet that does not let me gain excess fat.

Question 3: How do you get the energy to keep up with such a hectic schedule?

Answer: Just a good night sleep and a healthy mindset makes me keep up with the hectic schedule

Question 4: How has your lifestyle evolved post pandemic?

Answer: My mindset was entirely changed post pandemic, I started thinking what I need in life and started working on it.

Question 5: How do you manage fitness and work together?

I do have some equipments at the set and I workout whenever I am not shooting or reading and I try to eat as healthy as I can

Share your favourite go to healthy recipe:

Varun’s pro oats recipe

Thinly grind oats (2 scoop)

3 Bananas

5 Almonds

1 Scoop protein (Whey)

1 cup of Almond milk

Chia seeds 1/2 tbsp

Blend it

