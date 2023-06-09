Maintaining Healthy Blood Sugar: Explore Top 5 Drinks For Stability

For individuals living with diabetes, it is crucial to exercise caution when it comes to beverage choices. Energy drinks, fruit juices, sodas, alcoholic beverages, and other concentrated liquids should be avoided. These drinks can significantly impact blood sugar levels and pose potential risks for those managing diabetes.

It is important to prioritise healthier alternatives and consult with healthcare professionals to ensure a well-balanced and suitable dietary plan. By making informed choices, individuals with diabetes can better maintain their overall health and manage their condition effectively.

Type 2 diabetes can strike at any age, including youth. Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is more common in middle-aged and older people. If you are 45 or older, have a family history of diabetes, or are overweight or obese, you are more likely to acquire type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes symptoms include:

Thirst and urination have increased.

increased appetite

tiredness

blurred eyesight

What you drink affects your blood sugar levels just as much as what you eat. It may seem simple to avoid sugar-sweetened drinks like soda, fruit juice blends, lemonade, and sweet tea while trying to lower your blood sugar, but other drinks go the extra mile by positively improving your metabolic performance.

Best five drinks:

Coconut water: Coconut water is considered hydrating, refreshing, as well as nourishing. It has a low glycemic index and very little natural sugar. Coconut water also provides minerals that help manage blood sugar levels.

Buttermilk: This desi Indian super drink has several health benefits. It is an excellent probiotic that improves intestinal health. Buttermilk consumption can help decrease blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Vegetable juice: Fruit juices might have a lot of natural sugars in them. As a result, go for vegetable juice. You can make your mix by combining the vegetables of your choice. You should avoid adding salt or sugar to your juice.

Lemon juice: Lemonade is a summertime must-have. If you’re diabetic, just blend a few simple ingredients (no sugar) and enjoy. Lemons are likewise diabetic-friendly and have no detrimental effects on blood sugar levels.

Fenugreek water: Soaking 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds overnight and drinking the water while chewing the seeds can help control diabetes.

Diabetes patients should avoid energy drinks, fruit juices, sodas, alcoholic beverages, and other concentrated liquids.