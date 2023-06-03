CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraSamantha Ruth PrabhuSkin CareSunny Leone
Home » Lifestyle » Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Oozed a Princess Aura in a Golden Gown at the Premiere of ‘Never Have I Ever Season 4’
1-MIN READ

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Oozed a Princess Aura in a Golden Gown at the Premiere of ‘Never Have I Ever Season 4’

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 13:16 IST

Mumbai, India

The fourth and last season premiere of Never Have I Ever, which was presented by Netflix, took place on Thursday.

The fourth and last season premiere of Never Have I Ever, which was presented by Netflix, took place on Thursday.

As daring as her on-screen persona, actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appeared in a golden princess gown by Nicole + Felici at the premiere evening

At the “Never Have I Ever" season four premiere on June 1, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan walked the red carpet in a sparkling strapless ball gown and appeared to be real-life queen. Her golden Nicole and Felicia dress had a sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice that flared out at the waist, and a full, dramatic skirt that sparkled in every direction. There was no surprise when Ramakrishnan made the entire area sparkle upon entering because the designers behind her extravagant dress are also famed for creating Taylor Swift’s adorned ballgown for the Eras Tour.

See why Ramakrishnan’s outfit for the final “Never Have I Ever" premiere might be her best yet by scrolling through:

Ramakrishnan, who was styled by Wilford Lenov, embraced the glitz with big Hollywood waves and a diamond necklace. She matched the rest of her colour scheme softly with golden nose jewellery and dainty diamond earrings. She stated on Twitter, “All I’m gonna say: long hair, purple carpet, golden outfit, big princess vibes. What a fascinating artwork we’ve made, huh? She swapped out her gold dress for a metallic high-low midi dress for the after party, partying in her second outfit of the evening while posing with other cast members like Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodrigues.

Preview

As the fourth and last season of ‘Never Have I Ever’, Ramakrishnan’s dress had to match what the series teaser described as a ‘banging finish’, and she certainly did. She first established her distinctive style in a blue velvet gown at the Toronto International Film Festival and in a striking black satin ensemble with a thigh-high leg cut for the season three premiere.

RELATED NEWS
About the Author
Riya Ashok Madayi
Riya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from travelling to trying out new cuisine and genres of music. Riya lives with ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
  2. maitreyi ramakrishnan hot
  3. fashion
  4. Never Have I Ever
  5. Never Have I Ever netflix
first published:June 03, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated:June 03, 2023, 13:16 IST