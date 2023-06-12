Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Wears a Gorgeous Yellow Dress by Anita Dongre in Never Have I Ever S4; Details Inside

Only two years have passed since Maitreyi Ramakrishnan emerged as Never Have I Ever on Netflix’s primary character. Since then, she continues to amaze us with her colourful, energetic style while also winning our hearts as Devi on the popular series. The Maitreyi Rimakrishnan starting pack is everything you envision when you think of brilliant colours, bold designs, and distinctive silhouettes. Of course, no one can perform it as well as she can.

The young star is always changing up her look and blending new trends into her own personal style. There is no better time to review Maitreyi’s best looks than as we prepare to watch Never Have I Ever season four and discuss vehemently whether we are Team Paxton or Team Ben. And fortunately for us, she keeps offering us increasingly fashionable outfits as she promotes this new season and the season itself. So let’s go on to one of these Never Have I Ever S4 episodes where Maitreyi was spotted wearing a stunning Anita Dongre dress.

Check out her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

The Indian designer’s warm yellow dress, which is both stylish and comfortable, can be seen on Maitreyi in the setting. Maitreyi presents the concepts for summer fashion and attire in such a subtle way while pulling off the appearance with extreme ease. Speaking about the lovely Anita Dongre dress, it features the ruffles and flair that are ideal for breezy summer evenings. The silk and cotton outfit makes both promises. It’s safe to say that the vivid yellow with pink accent will liven up any wardrobe and is a MUST HAVE. Thank goodness, this gorgeous outfit is only Rs. 7950 on the Anita Dongre website and you can have your hands on it if you love it.

In a magnificent golden gown, Maitreyi had already astounded us at the Season 4 premiere. On June 1, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan appeared to be a real-life queen as she walked the red carpet at the “Never Have I Ever" season four premiere. She was wearing a golden Nicole and Felicia gown with a sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice that was flared out at the waist, and a full, dramatic skirt that shone from every angle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (@maitreyiramakrishnan)

The designers of Ramakrishnan’s magnificent dress are also renowned for crafting Taylor Swift’s embellished ballgown for the Eras Tour, so it was no surprise when she made the entire space glow upon entering.