Major Symptoms And Causes That Could Be Indicative Of Skin Cancer

Skin cancers are very uncommon in India due to the skin type that we possess, however, regular checkups are still recommended by most experts. Any unusual skin growths or sores that do not go away may be the very first indication that skin cancer is forming. These abnormal sores and growths can vary in shape, size and character. Therefore, if you notice a certain unduly growth on your skin, the best call at that point will be to get in touch with a specialist.

The three types of skin cancer that predominantly exist are-

Melanoma Basal cell carcinoma Squamous cell carcinoma of the skin Nonmelanoma skin cancer

Basal cell skin cancer is present in the epidermis layer of the skin, while Squamous cell skin is located in the subcutaneous layer of the skin layers.

Dr. Umed Shekhawat, a leading cosmetic doctor, explains," One of the most common causes of skin cancers is too much exposure to ultraviolet radiation, genetics, smoking, history of fragile skin, use of tanning beds and weakened immune system, age and pigmentation."

Skin cancer symptoms are based on the ABCD acronym and each of them represents the following:

Asymmetry

Border

Colour

Diameter

Dr. Shekhawat further added, “Melanoma is the most serious and deadly of all skin cancer types because it spreads very fast to other parts of the body. As a skin cancer specialist, I always urge my clients to have regular yearly checkups and to look carefully for any abnormal moles or anything in ABCD’s skin cancer diagnosis criteria."

It is likely that skin cancer more than often develops around particular areas of the skin that are primarily exposed to the sun or broad daylight, such as the neck region, ears, face, scalp, lips and so on. Research has shown that skin cancer can develop in people of all skin tones.

