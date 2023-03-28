Paneer Cheela is a dish, which can be prepared and eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Traditionally cheela is made in homes with gram flour, but giving a little twist to it, you can prepare paneer cheela. It is tasty and healthy at the same time. Due to the presence of paneer, it becomes a protein-rich diet. Children and adults both love it. You must have tasted gram flour cheela, onion cheela, and moong dal cheela many times, but this time if you want to try something new, you can make paneer cheela.

The recipe for Paneer Cheela is very easy and it can be prepared quickly.

Ingredients

Grated cheese – 1.5 cup

gram flour – 2 cups

celery – 1/2 tsp chopped

green chilies – 3-4

chat masala – 1 tsp

chopped coriander leaves – 3 tbsp

oil

Salt – as per taste

Method

To make paneer cheela, first, take paneer and grate it finely. Put gram flour (besan) in a bowl and add finely chopped green chilies, green coriander, chaat masala and celery to it and mix it well. Now add water two teaspoons at a time and prepare gram flour batter. The batter should not be too thin or thick.

Put a non-stick pan on medium heat. Once the pan is hot, pour some refined oil and spread it all around. Now take gram flour (besan) batter in a bowl and pour it in the centre of the pan and spread it around. After this, sprinkle grated cheese all over the cheela and press it lightly with the help of a spoon.

Now, sprinkle some chaat masala on top. Flip the cheela and apply oil on the other side. Fry it, till it becomes golden brown and crispy from both the sides. Now, take out the cheela on a plate. Similarly, make other cheela with all the batter one by one. Serve it with green chutney or tomato ketchup.

