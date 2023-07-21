Make Your DIY Face Serum At Home With Simple Ingredients

Face serums have become an important part of the skincare routine. They help moisturise and rejuvenate the skin seeping deep into its pores. There are a variety of face serums available in the market today, but people often complain of not finding suitable ones for themselves. But do you know you can also make these serums at home with few natural ingredients?

In summer, the milk usually goes bad, and we throw the water released by it. Today, we will tell you how you can utilise this water to make face serum out of it. This whey water contains many active ingredients such as lactic acid and different types of minerals which can effectively work for all skin types. So let us know how you can make these serums at home.

Ingredients

To make this face serum, you need

1 cup of raw milk,

Half a slice of lemon,

A pinch of turmeric,

1 teaspoon of glycerin,

A pinch of salt.

How to make it

First of all, pour the milk into a pan and let it heat. Once it starts boiling, add lemon juice to it and stir it with a spoon. Slowly you will see the milk and water getting separated. Now with the help of a strainer, strain the whey water in a bowl. Now add a teaspoon of glycerin, a pinch of turmeric, and salt to it and mix it well. Now transfer this mixture to a glass bottle and store it in the fridge. Your face serum is ready. You can use it for 3 days.

How to use

First, wash your face with face wash and wipe it clean. Now take a few drops of the face serum and apply it well covering the face and neck. Keep massaging it on the face until it completely penetrates the skin and dries up. For best results apply it at night before sleeping. Leave it overnight and wash it with water in the morning.

Benefits

Lactic acid, which is found in abundance in this whey water, helps reduce the dryness of the skin. It also works to remove dead skin and promotes the natural glow of the skin. Apart from this, it reduces the effect of ageing on the skin and can remove dark spots.