Make Yourself A Quick Dahi Toast With These Easily Available Ingredients

Many of us love bread and put it to use in different recipes. Be it a simple bread toast with butter spread or butter and garlic spread, or bread roll, or a sandwich, we absolutely devour the food and relish the flavour and the texture. Bread is also used in puddings and French toast. However, did you know you could make yourself a quick and easy meal with bread and dahi in no time?

Dahi toast is one of the dishes that require ingredients easily available in your pantry, takes less time, and anyone can make it in quite a short time. To make the dish, you need a few slices of white bread, gram flour or besan, dahi, and chopped onions. You will need spices like chilli powder and turmeric. You will also require ghee, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies for extra aroma and flavour and salt and pepper.

Here’s how she prepared the yummy dahi toast. She began by preparing the batter.

Take half a cup of curd in a bowl and add red chilli powder, turmeric powder and salt and pepper. Mix it well.

Now, add gram flour (besan) to the bowl and whisk till the batter becomes smooth. You can also add a few spoons of water to reach the desired consistency. Make sure that there are no lumps.

Take a slice of bread and dip it in the batter to coat it properly. If you want to make it interesting for yourself or your kids, you can cut out the slices of bread in your favourite shape as well.

Take a pan and heat some oil in it.

Place the coated bread slices on the pan and let it cook till it turns golden and crisp from both sides.

In a small fry pan make the tadka to add extra flavour to elevate the taste of the dish. Heat some oil and put some mustard seeds, green chillies and curry leaves in the oil. Let it crackle for a short while.

With the help of a spoon, drizzle it on top of the prepared dahi toast. Garnish the dish with chopped onions.