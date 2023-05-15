Malaika Arora Beats Monday Blues With A Quick Meditation Session, Know Benefits

Malaika Arora is a force to be reckoned with in the world of fitness. The 49-year-old Bollywood diva is a living example of the phrase “age is just a number" with her toned physique and unwavering dedication to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Malaika is known for being a fitness enthusiast and has been inspiring millions of people to adopt a healthy lifestyle through her social media. Her rigorous workout sessions and disciplined diet have become a benchmark for fitness enthusiasts across the world. With her inspiring journey, Malaika has proven that fitness is not just a temporary goal but a way of life.

Just this morning, a new video of the actress surfaced on the internet where she was seen indulging in a lovely meditation session. The caption of the post read, “Have you taken a breath lately? A deep breath. Do it with me right now. Breathe in… breathe out… Meditation is an integral part of yoga, it helps me relieve stress, focus better, and bring my mind to the present moment."

It further read, “Meditation is my anchor to allow positive thoughts to flow in and let go of the negativity. Don’t forget to add at least 5 minutes of meditation to your daily self-care routine."

Here Are 5 Reasons That Will Push You Into Practicing It As A Part Of Your Daily Routine-