Malaika Arora Doing The Revolved Chair Pose Will Give You New Fitness Goals

Malaika Arora never fails to stun the fans with her enthusiasm towards fitness. She is among those Bollywood personalities who always advocate wellness and a healthy lifestyle. The actress has made a name for herself as a fitness enthusiast, and her workout regimen has a huge fan base, especially among people who prefer a holistic and all-around workout over a goal-oriented routine. Malaika has tried her hand at a variety of workouts, but her dedication towards yoga is the key to her fitness. She frequently posts images and videos of herself performing various yoga asanas. You will be motivated to cross weekend workouts off your list when you take a look at Malaika Arora’s new exercise regime.

The Diva Yoga recently shared a photo of Malaika Arora performing the Revolved Chair Pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana). She performed the asana by embracing the mountain posture, bending her knees, sitting back, pulling her body forward, and rotating her neck to look upwards while joining her wrists together. The actress, dressed in a blush pink sports bra and printed yoga tights, aced the pose with ease.

The post also listed several advantages of performing the asana. It said, “Ready to revolve and evolve? For benefits such as toned back muscles, an open upper body, a strengthened lower body, improved attention, increased joint range of motion, and more, try practising the revolved chair pose (Parivrtta Utkatasana).

Revolved Chair Pose: Benefits and more

Revolved Chair Pose, also known as Parivrtta Utkatasana, is a challenging yoga posture that combines the benefits of both Chair Pose (Utkatasana) and a twist. In this pose, the practitioner begins in a standing position with feet hip-width apart and bends the knees, as if sitting in an imaginary chair. The arms are extended in front of the chest with palms together in a prayer position.

This asana offers numerous benefits. It strengthens the legs, especially the quadriceps and glutes, tones the core muscles, and improves balance and flexibility. The twist in the pose stimulates the digestive system, detoxifies the organs, and massages the abdominal organs, promoting better gut health. It also improves spinal mobility and releases tension in the upper back, shoulders, and neck. However, the pose is harmful for individuals with certain health conditions such as low blood pressure, hip or knee injuries, or herniated discs.

