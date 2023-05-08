CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Drops A New Hot Reel And We Can't Stop Watching It
1-MIN READ

Malaika Arora Drops A New Hot Reel And We Can't Stop Watching It

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Malaika Arora releases a new sizzling reel that captivates our attention.

Malaika Arora is the undiputed fashion icon of B-Town

Malaika Arora is a fashionista. Her Instagram posts, airport fashion, yoga posts have netizens hooked on to her. Recently, Arora’s Makeup Artist & Hairstylist Meghna Butani shared a reel of the diva.

In the reel shared by Butani, Malaika can be seen posing in a silver metallic lehenga deep cut choli. She chose to leave her hair open in soft wavy long curls with a middle parting.

She complimented her look with silver eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. Lots of mascara and pink lips with rosy cheeks completed her look. She accessorised her look with a silver neckpiece and drop earrings in shades of silver.

Check out the video here:

Malaika Arora sure knows how to raise temperatures.

first published:May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 19:27 IST