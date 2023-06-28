Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Fitness in a Video Doing Yoga Asanas

Malaika Arora has become a role model for fitness in recent times and is being followed by many for her fitness regimes. Malaika, in her latest fitness video which she posted on Instagram, was seen doing Wheel Yoga asanas. The actress has always been known for her fitness regime and has been vocal about it. The actress also motivates her fans and followers by advising them to stay fit. In the caption of this video, she stated, “Keep advancing in your journey, keep moving forward, no matter how many times you fall on the mat, get up and try again. Challenging yourself will only make you stronger, better and feel rewarded."

Yoga is now being put into use by many individuals as they are now seeing its benefits. Yoga benefits all by increasing strength and flexibility, giving relaxation to the muscles and removing stiffness, providing help in curing many illnesses such as Arthritis and heart disorders, it also helps in releasing mental stress and providing better sleep. The ancient form of exercise is being accepted globally by many.

Malaika collaborated with The Diva Yoga and this video was put on her as well as their handles. The Bollywood actress began her yoga session with the Ustrasana or the Camel pose which helps in reducing the cervical tension in your neck and also strengthens the shoulder chest and abdomen muscles. Then she did the Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon pose gracefully. This asana also helps in stretching the muscles and increasing flexibility. She finished the session off with probably the most impressive asana of the video Shirshasana or the headstand which she performed effortlessly and gracefully. Shirshasana is very beneficial as it reduces the production of stress hormones and helps in maintaining good blood flow as well as the concentration of the body.

Malaika has also been motivating her fans and followers and is loved by her fans. Many of her fans commented on how proud and motivated they feel seeing her posts. The veteran actress is 49 years of age and has maintained her fitness levels unlike, many others. Malaika also posted a video on the yoga day in which she can be see doing various yoga poses and showing her fitness levels.