Malaika Arora Gets Declared As The First Indian Brand Ambassador For Anastasia Beverly Hills

Malaika Arora is a true blue fashion queen who keeps inspiring people with her stellar energy, her enthusiasm and dedication towards fitness, her acting prowess, her impeccable sartorial sense and much more. She is someone who can ace any look at any point in time. Her makeup skills and looks are a cut above the rest.

The actress has been bestowed with yet another honour, an honour that she absolutely deserves. Anastasia Beverly Hills the uber-popular makeup brand on the occasion of its 25th anniversary has declared Malaika as their first Indian brand ambassador. Check out their post-

The put up another picture of the ever-so-stunning Malaika and in the caption mentioned, “Anastasia Beverly Hills is thrilled to welcome @malaikaaroraofficial as the brand ambassador on our momentous 25th birthday! Get ready for an iconic partnership that will redefine beauty and inspire millions. Join us in celebrating this exciting chapter as Malaika brings her unmatched charisma and elegance to the @anastasiabeverlyhills_india family!"

Fans are completely elated with this fantastic piece of news, while one comment read, “Congrats to Anastasia Beverly Hills India and to the iconic Malaika Aurora", and another read, “Literally the best piece of information on the internet right now, this is going to be one iconic collaboration."

In a video posted by the brand on social media today, Malaika said, “I am proud to be associated with the remarkable brand which has changed the game of beauty."