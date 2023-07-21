Malaika Arora Hops Onto The Barbie-Core Trend In A Sexy Hot-Pink Thigh-High Slit Dress, Watch Video

Malaika Arora has always had a sartorial sense that is truly a cut above the rest and no matter what she wears her innate charm and grace help her pull off the outfit with utmost grace. The actress is a fashion icon and fashion enthusiasts and critics have always loved her eye for a good outfit. From the most amazing athleisure looks to the most scintillating red-carpet ensembles, Malaika is a vision at all times.

The actress has always been a trendsetter, her fans and followers look up to her to seek inspiration whether it’s for fashion or for fitness. Malaika this time is in love with a trend herself and it was about time that she too like the rest of the world hopped onto this trend. She not only followed the trend this time around but absolutely aced it. Malaika amazed everyone with a Barbie-core look.

In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorgeous❤Malaika (@gorgeousmalaika)

Barbie-core is the trend this season and our trendiest star made sure to embrace the look with panache. Malaika opted for a cape sleeve detail gown from the shelves of the uber-popular brand Club L London. The hot-pink shade of the outfit complimented the actress oh so well. While the cape sleeve on one side of the dress added a dramatic element to the look, the scintillating thigh-high slit added the right bit of oomph-ness to the ensemble.

The body-hugging bodice of the gown enhanced Malaika’s well-toned figure and created a stunning silhouette. This dress was a fitting tribute to the Barbie-core trend and looked straight out of a dreamscape. From the fitting to the fabric of the dress, everything was perfect!

Malaika opted for shimmery high heels to match the dress and might we add that it went rather well with the look giving it a fairy-tale feel. The diamond studs were subtle yet striking. In terms of her makeup, Malaika went ahead with a dewy base along with winged eyeliner and a nude lip shade. Her hair was styled taking in a high ponytail taking in reference to Barbie hairstyles.