Malaika Arora Insists Followers To 'Keep Growing On Your Yoga Journey', Here's Why You Should Follow Her Tip

Malaika Arora takes fitness extremely seriously and urges her fans and followers to do the same every now and then. The actress is a true blue fitness enthusiast who also serves some super goals and inspires others to follow her lead. She blends her grace and charm with the practice of yoga like no other and honestly, it is incredible to even witness how she does it every time, ever so effortlessly.

Malaika always drives away the Monday blues in a jiffy with her informative yoga posts. She always pens down a note or two to go along with her pictures and is constantly encouraging others to be patient with the practice of yoga.

In case, you have missed out on Malaika’s Monday Motivation this week, check it out here-

For this week, Malaika inspires her fans by noting down, “Divas, remember to keep glowing, keep flowing, and keep growing on your yoga journey! Some days it’s okay to feel challenged and go through the ups and downs. Every time you’re on that mat it is an opportunity to discover new strengths within yourself. Have a wonderful week ahead."

Truth be told, anybody who is interested in the practice of yoga must get into it knowing fully well that you need to give it time. You cannot ace yoga in a jiffy, it requires time and patience. One might not be able to get it right on a given day but that in no way means that they should give it up. Yoga is inclusive and thus it will always have space for you if you keep at it.

Not just yoga but rather any form of fitness should not be rushed. There are steps and one must follow them due diligently because one might end up hurting themselves if the process is taken faster than normal. Everybody has a different body and the process that each person will follow is different than the one others are following but it is important to respect the process.