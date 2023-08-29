Malaika Arora Kicks Off Onam Celebrations In An Ivory Kurta Set With Gota Patti

With the onset of the festive season, Malaika Arora’s recent ensemble is the perfect mood board for festive styling.

Malaika Arora is one personality who effortlessly carries off traditional and contemporary styles with ease. To kick start Onam celebrations, Malaika Arora looked stunning in an ivory kurta set and sunflower yellow dupatta designed by label Faabiiana.

Crafted with love, the kurta was made from muga silk and featured intricate gota patti detailing. The fluid silhouette complemented Malaika’s vivacious personality. Added a pop of colour to the ivory kurta was the vibrant sunflower yellow silk bandhni dupatta embellished with gota patti and pearls. The pearls sat pretty on the border of the colourful dupatta and complemented the intricate gota patti embroidery that added a sparkle to the silhouette. Pearls are definitely in this year and are a one-of-a-kind valuable addition to one’s look.

A celebration of tradition with contemporary styling, Malaika’s complete look resonated with her festive mood. She paired the elegant look with Kolhapuri white slippers. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, Malaika completed her festive look with a small red bindi that matched her lip colour.

After a scrumptious Onam feast prepared by her mother, Joyce Arora, Malaika shared a series of images on Instagram. Malaika’s mom adorned the classic cotton kasavu saree and paired it with a red blouse. Amrita Arora who was at her casual best, draped a dupatta over her casual look for the pictures.

Malaika’s traditional look for Onam sets festive goals and can be adorned on various occasions. You can also style this ensemble as per your choice. While Malaika chose to pin the dupatta over the shoulder, you can style it by placing it on one side. You can also replace the dupatta with an embroidered sleeveless vest or shrug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Footwear plays an integral part in enhancing the look. You could pair it with embroidered juttis or high heels with embellished detailing. As for your hair, while Malaika aced the sleek bun, you could let your hair down or style it like Malaika and accessorise it with either mogra flowers or a sparkling clip.

This festive season, give your wardrobe a perfect blend of tradition with alluring styles, just like your favourite star.