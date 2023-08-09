Malaika Arora Looks All Things Gorgeous in a Floral Lime Green Saree by Anita Dongre; See Photos

Malaika Arora is a true fashion wizard who can switch between Western and Indian shapes with ease. From the racks of famous designer Anita Dongre, the actress adorned a spectacular six-yard. A border made of sequins covered the lime green Benarasi drape. A simple, sleeveless blouse with a daring, plunging neckline was worn with it. Malaika chose traditional jewellery from the accessory section, comprising a choker, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Her glossy hair fell in waves down to her shoulders. She completed her stunning makeup with glossy lips and glistening eyes.
The price of Malaika Arora's silk saree, according to the official website of Anita Dongre's clothing line, is Rs. 75,000.
Fashion critics were in amazement when the diva recently hit the runway in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra design. Her white lehenga was the stuff of fashion fantasies. She added a green choker and a long necklace with white pearls as accessories to the stunning outfit.
With her flawless sense of style, Malaika Arora has been making fashion history and shaping countless others.