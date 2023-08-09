CHANGE LANGUAGE
Malaika Arora Looks All Things Gorgeous in a Floral Lime Green Saree by Anita Dongre; See Photos
Malaika Arora Looks All Things Gorgeous in a Floral Lime Green Saree by Anita Dongre; See Photos

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023

Mumbai, India

In this gorgeous lime green saree, Malaika Arora unveils a compelling case in favour of festive traditional clothing. (Images: Instagram)

Though not frequently put out, Malaika Arora's ethnic diaries typically taste brilliant. Malaika Arora chose a lime green saree from the racks of renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre over pricy western clothing.

Malaika Arora is a true fashion wizard who can switch between Western and Indian shapes with ease. From the racks of famous designer Anita Dongre, the actress adorned a spectacular six-yard. A border made of sequins covered the lime green Benarasi drape. A simple, sleeveless blouse with a daring, plunging neckline was worn with it. Malaika chose traditional jewellery from the accessory section, comprising a choker, matching earrings, and a bracelet. Her glossy hair fell in waves down to her shoulders. She completed her stunning makeup with glossy lips and glistening eyes.

Check out her post right here-

In this eye-catching lime green saree by Anita Dongre, Malaika Arora presents a convincing argument in favour of festive ethnic attire. Malaika Arora shared her desi avatar photographs with her followers on Instagram. Malaika Arora paired her six yards with a plain silk top with a matching plunge neckline and no sleeves. The price of Malaika Arora’s silk saree, according to the official website of Anita Dongre’s clothing line, is Rs. 75,000. Malaika Arora accessorised with a choker and bangles from a jewellery set.

Fashion critics were in amazement when the diva recently hit the runway in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra design. Her white lehenga was the stuff of fashion fantasies. She added a green choker and a long necklace with white pearls as accessories to the stunning outfit.

With her flawless sense of style, Malaika Arora has been making fashion history and shaping countless others.

