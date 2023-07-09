Malaika Arora Looks Chic And Sophisticated in Black, See Pics

Malaika Arora is a true fashionista, and she has proved it time and again with her flawless looks and stunning outfits. Her wardrobe has a touch of everything. Hence, slaying in a sophisticated black dress is a must for the actress. In her latest photoshoot, Malaika is a sight to behold in a fitted silhouette in black combo attire.

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared Malaika Arora’s latest picture on Instagram with the caption, “Black never goes out of style." The post shows Malaika dressed in an all-black ensemble from the shelves of Arpita Mehta’s clothing label. The outfit features a corset top and a long skirt.

Malaika Arora’s black corset top has a round neckline, full-length sleeves with mirror detailing on the cuffs, a figure-hugging cut that emphasises her chest, and a corset design with structured boning on the midriff. Malaika paired it with a similar black skirt that had a knotted design, cascading pleats in the front, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a bodycon fit that accentuated her well-toned figure.

Malaika accessorised her classic black attire with high heels and delicate jewellery such as dangling earrings, a choker necklace, and bracelets. For her makeup, she went for shimmering eye shadow, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, glossy pink lip tint, a dewy base, and dazzling highlighter. Lastly, she completed her look with a sleeked-back ponytail.

A few weeks ago, Malaika was seen in a glamorous and elegant cascading black gown. The pictures were shared by celebrity stylist, Maneka Hairsinghani. The outfit was from designer Gaby Charbachy’s collection.

Malaika’s black gown had a strapless asymmetric neckline that emphasises her décolletage, a corseted bodice with a fitted bust, a tight waist that accentuates her frame, a floor grazing skirt with layers, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-sweeping long train.

Malaika wore gold-embellished high heels with her gown. For her make up, she went with berry-toned lips, darker brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, dazzling highlighter, and delicate eye shadow. The finishing touch was a sleek side-parted open hairstyle.