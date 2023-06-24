Malaika Arora Looks Ethereal In Blue Bodycon Gown, Guess How Much It Costs?

Malaika Arora is the ultimate fashion icon in Bollywood, and she has proven it with her impeccable outfit choices on every occasion. Be it intricate ethics or an elaborate red-carpet gown, the actress is a stunner. On Thursday, Malaika and her stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, shared images from the most recent photoshoot, leaving her fans in awe. The pastel blue gown worn by Malaika in the photos is from the racks of Club L London. It is referred to as the Love Shy Blue Plunge Neck Maxi Dress with Split Detail and is available on the company’s website. This elegant attire is worth Rs 6,100 and can be your latest addition to your summer wardrobe.

Malaika’s latest outfit features a bodycon silhouette that accentuates her stunning figure, a floor-sweeping trail, a dramatic plunging sweetheart neckline that flaunts her décolletage, thin adjustable camisole straps, a thigh-high split, a low-cut back, and a fitted bust.

Maliaka accessorised her breathtaking look with bold yet understated accessories, such as textured hoops earrings, and stacks of hefty bracelets and bangles on one hand. Last but not least, she went with embellished golden high heels. As for her makeup, she included a subtle smokey eye look, nude lip colour, bright red nails, some hint of mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base to finish.

Malaika Arora recently made a statement in a bold outfit at an event in Mumbai, leaving everyone admiring her sense of style. The actress stunned in an ethereal red cut-out gown. Her toned waist and cleavage were displayed by the complex cuts on the front of the attire, which not only refined the outfit but also brought out her charm. Malaika’s outfit for the night featured a figure-hugging bodice, a flowy tiered skirt, and a floor-sweeping hem.

She also donned a pair of stilettos, dangling earrings, and a gold box purse to accessorise her look. The actress chose a dewy base, brown lip colour, light eye shadow, darker brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and rouged cheekbones for her makeup. Her sleek, centre-parted haircut finished her look.