Malaika Arora’s stunning dresses on the red carpet have been the most awaited ones by fashion fans. The ethnic dress selection of the original fashion star, however, is unmatched. Malaika is renowned for her elegant saree and lehenga ensembles, which are ideal for any wedding event or low-key celebrations at home. Fans adore the star’s other conventional appearance, which will make you swoon. Malaika is pictured wearing a lehenga from the designer Gaurav Gupta’s own line that is black and white.

Alpa Khimani, Malaika Arora’s hairstylist, posted a photo from the actress’ most recent photo shoot on Instagram with the remark, “Sleek yet effortless - she always aces it all." Malaika is pictured posing on a staircase while wearing a monochromatic lehenga ensemble from renowned designer Gaurav Gupta’s clothing line. It has structural aspects that are distinctive to the designer. To read the post, scroll through.

Check out the post right here:

The cropped blouse, lehenga skirt, and net dupatta of the black and white lehenga set by Gaurav Gupta are all included. The lehenga has an A-line layered ghera and matching bead embroidery, while the sleeveless blouse has a structured bateau neckline, monotone bead embellishments, a fitted bust, a cut midriff-baring hem, and a plunging square neckline.

Malaika finished the look with a net dupatta draped over the shoulders that had a swirl pattern and borders made of monotone lace. The final accessory choice made by Malaika was an oxidised mang tika that matched the outfit, along with monochromatic beads, statement rings, and high heels.

Malaika’s traditional look was completed with a centre-parted untidy low bun, intense smokey eye makeup, dark plum lip colour, dazzling highlighter, rouged cheekbones, darker brows, mascara on the lashes, and precise contouring.