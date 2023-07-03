Malaika Arora Reminds Fans To Be Consistent With Yoga, Shares Affirmations To Start Off The Month

Malaika Arora is a true blue fitness queen who believes in consistency more than anything else. Her fans and followers often look up to her in order to get inspired and lead a holistic life. Comes what may the actress prioritises her fitness over everything else and puts in all her effort towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Every now and then Malaika takes to Instagram to share a message or two with her followers, she motivates them to keep going despite every other obstacle in life and also shed light on why it is important to prioritise the practice of yoga. In case, you have missed out on her message for this week, check it out here-

A part of the caption of this post reads, “It’s the first Monday of the new month and this is your reminder to stay consistent with your Yoga practice." As mentioned earlier, Malaika is extremely consistent with her workout and she s a constant reminder of the fact that yoga is truly an art that one needs to practice in order to perfect it.

Malaika went ahead and shared three very important affirmations to follow and preach in life via the caption of the post, these affirmations were-

I am kind to myself. I am grateful for the life I have. I am limitless. Anything is possible.

For those who believe in manifestation, affirmations are a pivotal part of the process. Technically speaking affirmations are a way of encouraging oneself to believe in a particular thing and eventually make it happen. If you tell yourself something, you will slowly start believing in the fact that it can happen.

Affirmations are lovely and seeing how Malaika believes in them too is extremely motivating for those who believe and practice the technique.