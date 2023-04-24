Malaika Arora Shares Yoga Pose To Enhance Core Strength And Physical Well-Being

Malaika Arora is known for inspiring people with her diverse range of workout routines. She places equal emphasis on various forms of exercise, including high-intensity workouts and yoga. Yoga, in particular, holds a special place in her heart due to its numerous health benefits, as evidenced by her social media posts. Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a yoga asana that can help enhance core strength and overall physical well-being. “Often people think yoga is only about advanced postures and inversions like headstands. Or high-intensity flows that make you sweat. But sometimes a simple asana like Tadasana does the trick,” she wrote, alongside the video.

The actress demonstrated a variation of the Tadasana position. In the video, Malaika can be observed lifting her arms high and standing on her toes while stretching, before returning to a relaxed position after a brief moment. She also shared a few benefits of the asana. She wrote that this pose helps to “boosts blood circulation, improves agility, grounds you mentally, builds strength, improves flexibility, aids indigestion, improves posture, boosts mental strength and more.”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

How to perform Tadasana?

Tadasana, also known as Mountain Pose, can be performed by following these steps:

Begin by standing tall with your feet together and arms by your side.

Press down through your feet, engage your leg muscles, and lift the crown of your head towards the sky.

Inhale deeply and lengthen your spine, making sure to keep your shoulders relaxed.

Exhale and draw your shoulder blades down your back, towards your waist.

Keep your gaze forward and your chin parallel to the ground.

Hold the pose for several breaths, feeling grounded and rooted through your feet.

To release, exhale and lower your arms to your sides, returning to a neutral standing position.

One of the key benefits of Tadasana is its ability to improve posture, alignment, and balance. The pose helps to strengthen the muscles of legs, feet, and core while promoting a sense of stability and groundedness. Additionally, Tadasana can aid in reducing stress and anxiety by calming the mind and creating a sense of inner peace.

It is also an excellent exercise to practice throughout the day, as it can help improve your posture and alignment while standing or walking.

Tadasana is a simple yet powerful yoga posture that offers numerous physical and mental benefits. By practising this pose regularly, you can enhance your overall well-being and experience a sense of grounding and inner peace.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here