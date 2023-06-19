Malaika Arora Shows Us How Yoga Can Be A 'Fun' Activity Ahead Of The International Yoga Day, Watch Video

Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness queen who not only takes her fitness extremely seriously but also encourages her fans and followers to take it up with utmost passion as well. Every now and then Malaika takes to Instagram to share tips and tricks for leading a healthier lifestyle, one thing that she keeps coming back to is the amount of goodness practising yoga can bring to your life.

The actress likes to practice yoga asanas every now and then and at the same time shares snippets from her sessions in order to motivate others to focus on fitness too. Ahead of International Yoga Day 2023, she took to Instagram to talk about how yoga can actually be a super fun activity. Check out the video, if you have not already-

The caption of the post mentions, “Who says Yoga can’t be fun? Hello divas, are you ready to begin your week on a happy note? Let your practice be an outlet for you to celebrate your happiness and let go of the stress. And along the way, you will realise that you’ve not only challenged yourself but achieved your goals and broken a few more."

In the video, Malaika is seen enjoying a power-charged yoga session, dancing and having fun as she practices various asanas. Her ability to perform such difficult poses with zeal in her heart and a smile on her face in an amazingly graceful way is simply incredible. The fact that she always enjoys her practice sessions and takes her health very seriously is well-reflected in the lifestyle choices she makes.

Papparazzis can spot her heading to her fitness studio quite often in the most amazing athleisure wear. She also heads out for a walk with her dog in order to get her desired cardio workout. Malaika is a testament to how yoga if practised with sincerity can be one of the greatest workouts in the world and that it can actually be a fun activity if you immerse yourself in it.