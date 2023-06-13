Malaika Arora Starts Her Week With A Stress Relieving Yoga Asana, Know The Benefits Of Ardha Kapotasana

Malaika Arora is truly the self-practised fitness champion that all of us aim to be but her relentless dedication towards fitness is truly inspiring. From what one can say by looking at all the paparazzi videos, the actress never misses a workout and thus she can always be spotted outside her gym and fitness studio. The best part however is the fact that she shares small snippets of her workout regimen to inspire her fans and followers to get into the practice of working out.

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a video of herself starting the week and beating the blues with a stress-relieving pose which is known as ‘Ardha Kapotasana’ or the half-pigeon pose. The caption of the post highlighted points on why people must try out this asana.

The caption read- “If you’ve had an overwhelming day, practise this pose to end your day by grounding yourself and embracing still in chaos. It will calm your nerves and relax you thoroughly."

Check out the post-

Two major benefits of practising this pose were also mentioned in the caption of the post, it said- “Half Pigeon Pose known as Ardha Kapotasana, is an effective hip opening asana that helps in improving and maintaining your hip flexibility. This pose releases any stiffness or tension in the back and deep stretches the lower body muscles."

Here are 5 other benefits of practising the pose that you should definitely know about-