Malaika Arora Starts Off Her Week With A Difficult Yoga Asana, Says 'Grateful Towards...'

Malaika Arora is truly living her best life at the moment, she is making the best decisions in life- from fitness to fashion. Her fitness game is absolutely on point, she has channelled all her energy into working out which has resulted in a lot of positivity in her life. The super-fit actor hates to miss out on her regular workout sessions, she is extremely serious when it comes to following her fitness routine.

The paparazzi almost spot her heading to her fitness studio on a day-to-day basis and truth be told she looks elated every time she is stepping in or out of the gym. She takes working out very seriously and every now and then shares an anecdote with her fans and followers to inspire them.

This week too, she took to Instagram to share a beautiful note on Yoga, in case you have missed out on it, check it out-

In the caption of the post, she mentions, “Today I feel grateful towards the practice of yoga. It gives me so many mental, physical, emotional and spiritual benefits, and it empowers me to question limiting beliefs and relieve old patterns. I see small changes in me every single time I step on the mat."

Malaika further added, “These changes can go unnoticed, but if you carefully introspect, you’ll realise how far you’ve come. So today, give yourself a pat on the back for being consistent and coming this far in your yoga journey."

When it comes to Yoga, it is an absolute art that one cannot nail with a day’s practice. You have to be consistent, especially with a form like yoga, you need to give it undivided attention and learn the nuances of it. Malaika has been focussed on Yoga for a long time and look at her completely acing the form of physical workout.

Remember, yoga has a lot to offer only if you take it seriously. More than being serious about it, one has to be diligent about it, seriousness will follow suit. Give yourself the time and patience to learn yoga and you will not regret it!