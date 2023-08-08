Malaika Arora Starts Off The Week By Showing The Right Way Of 'Finding Your Balance' Through Yoga, Check Out

Malaika Arora is a true blue fitness icon who simply bewilders all with her dedication and love towards the practice of yoga. Whether it is raining cats and dogs or there is just scorching heat, she fights it all to attend her regular yoga sessions and there is something to truly learn from her persistence. She keeps herself motivated no matter what and that is a very important learning in yoga.

Every now and then Malaika takes to the Instagram account of her brand, Diva Yoga to share a message with her fans. These little messages are extremely motivating and just go on the prove the fact that the actress has learnt as much as possible when it comes to yoga and wants her fans and followers to take cues too. In case, you have missed out on the latest post, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

Malaika writes, “Hello Divas, how are we doing today? Every time you step on the mat, you inhale serenity and exhale chaos. In this transformative journey allow yoga to guide you to achieve equilibrium. Let your practice be your sanctuary to find your balance." The actress notes down really important points that one must always remember when getting into the practice of yoga.

Yoga is truly a transformative journey that heals you physically as well as mentally, the benefits of practising yoga are never just limited to the body- it helps you in an overall manner. However, unlike other forms of workout, yoga is not just something that one can ace in just a day. If you are someone who is keen on doing yoga or is already engrossed in the practice of it, remember that you have to give it some time.

Yoga requires a lot of dedication and hard work, the more you give to the practice of yoga, the more you will receive from it. Malaika’s posts resonate with the same idea when it comes to the practice of yoga.