Malaika Arora Turns Into A Golden Girl For A Fashion Show

Malaika Arora is the queen of the fashion world. Agree? Yet again the actress proved this with a breathtaking appearance. She walked the ramp at The JewelBuzz Iconic Awards 2023 in Mumbai. The diva looked ethereal in a golden figure-hugging gown with a fishtail cut. Malaika’s strapless number was designed with beads and other embellishments making it an absolute winner. She accentuated this look with a five-layered studded necklace that shone like a string of stars. As the outfit was the star of the ceremony, the actress wasn’t letting anything steal her attention from the same. So, she chose a sleek bun-do, neutral makeup look and a nude lip colour to complement the gown.

Malaika, in her recent Instagram post, served looks on a fashionable platter. She wore an all-black attire with silver work on it. The gown by David Koma came in a form of full sleeves, a plunging neckline with a choker belt and a risque thigh-high slit. The centre of the gown was filled silver shimmery design. The look that can be a perfect party inspiration, got enhanced by a high ponytail styled by Nishi Singh. She added a dash of fuchsia pink matte lip colour.

If you aren’t a fan of gowns and floor-length outfits, let Malaika teach you another way to amp up the glam quotient. Her white pant-suit is a hassle-free way to take the style notch higher without having to invest in heavy gowns. Designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna gave her an amazingly modish pantsuit. She wore it on a silver high-neck top by RSVP. Malaika gave the ultimate boss lady vibes in this carefree attire.

Malaika recently spoke at length about her choices in fashion and life. In a chat with Brides Today, she said, “I have always been trolled for my choices, but I have learnt to tune out the noise… The way I dress, where I go, the shows I do, who I date—they’ve all been topics of discussion. But I stopped caring a long time ago. The fact that people talk about you means that you are relevant, which is great…there is nothing to hide about it.”

Well, who can ever not love Malaika’s gorgeous sartorial choices? Tell us about your favourite one.

